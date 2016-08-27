Djokovic eyes successful US Open title defence

Novak Djokovic has conceded that time is against him as he prepares to defend his US Open title at Flushing Meadows.

The world number one, who beat Roger Federer in four sets to claim his second US Open title in 2015, is currently struggling with a wrist injury suffered prior to his early exit at the Rio Olympics.

The Serb faces Jerzy Janowicz of Poland in his opening round match and is just hoping that his wrist has healed fully.

"The wrist hasn't been in ideal shape for the last three-and-a-half weeks but I'm doing everything in my power to make sure I'm as close to 100 percent as possible during the course of this tournament, at least for the beginning of it," Djokovic told reporters at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

"Sometimes time is what you need as an athlete and because the US Open is around the corner I don't have too much time."

Djokovic, 29, has also revealed that he has been having "electricity treatments" for the injury, which mainly causes an issue with his backhand.

"I've gotten better," he said. "I'm just hoping that Monday, when the tournament starts, I'll be able to get close to the maximum of executing my backhand shot as possible."

Despite his injury issues, Djokovic is still confident on going well in New York, adding: "I know that there is a little room still for me to get better physically. Hopefully that's going to be the case next couple days. Then, when the tournament starts, all the doors are open."