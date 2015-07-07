Berdych’s bad day gets worse

The Czech was not expected to have too many problems against Simon, but instead was handed a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 hiding.

Probably quite keen to go home and forget about the match, Berdych first had to attend the obligatory post-match press conference, and it's here that things got rather awkward…

I will check score before press conference I will check score before press conference I will.. via @TennisMagazine1 pic.twitter.com/IzVuBfae6f — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 6, 2015

Sportsmen and women are used to having to deal with their fair sure of uninspired questions, but usually those asking them at least get the score right.

It's not the first time that this has happened at a grand slam though, just ask Nicolas Mahut. The Frenchman suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Mikhail Kukushkin, a result which didn't register with one gentleman at the press conference that followed.

