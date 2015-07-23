Goffin beaten in Bastad

The 24-year-old Belgian, ranked 14th in the world, slipped to a 6-2 6-3 loss to his French opponent in just 66 minutes on Centre Court.

Second seed and two-time champion Tommy Robredo of Spain fared much better as he swept aside compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4 6-4 to set up a quarter-final clash with Paul-Henri Mathieu.

Defending champion and third seed Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay battled to a 6-4 6-7 (6/8) 6-0 win over Argentinian Federico Del Bonis in two hours and eight minutes.

Eighth seed Jerzy Janowicz of Poland suffered a quickfire 6-1 6-4 defeat to Belgian Steve Darcis and French qualifier Mathieu moved past Ernests Gulbis of Latvia 6-3 6-3 to reach the last eight in Bastad.

Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin also advanced in straight sets as he defeated 2010 winner Nicolas Almagro of Spain 6-3 6-3 in the opening match of the day.