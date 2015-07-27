Pavlyuchenkova wins through

The 24-year-old Russian, looking for her eighth WTA Tour title, lost the first set before hitting back in the second and third to claim a 3-6 6-2 7-6 (7/4) win over her compatriot in Azerbaijan.

Third-seeded Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova had no such luck as she suffered a 6-3 7-5 defeat to Margarita Gasparyan of Russia in 91 minutes in the third match on Court One.

Last year’s runner-up and 2012 winner, Serbia’s Bojana Jovanovski also fell in straight sets as the fifth seed was beaten by Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (8/6) 7-5 on Centre Court in just under two hours.

Eighth-seeded Italian Francesca Schiavone also came undone in two sets as the 2010 French Open champion suffered a 6-4 6-2 defeat to Donna Vekic of Croatia in the final match to get under way on Centre Court.

Oleksandra Korashvili eased through following a battle of the wildcards in the first match of the day as the Ukrainian saw off home favourite Zuleykha Safarova with a straight-forward 6-0 6-0 win in just 48 minutes.

Also on Monday, Russian Alexandra Panova recorded a 6-4 6-1 win over Magda Linette of Poland to reach the second round.