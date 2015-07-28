Tennis

Muller advances in Atlanta

The day’s tennis in Georgia’s capital was repeatedly interrupted by rain but when the showers abated Luxembourg’s Muller sealed his place in the next round with a 6-2 6-1 triumph in 66 minutes.

His reward is a second-round encounter with either American Jared Donaldson or India’s Somdev Devvarman.

Japan’s Go Soeda fought back from a set down to also book his place in the next round with a 5-7 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 victory over Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov and will next tackle French fourth seed Adrian Mannarino.

Chinese Taipei’s Lu Yen-hsun will meet second seed Vasek Pospisil in the next round after his 6-1 7-6 (14/12) victory against Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri.

