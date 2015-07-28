Muller advances in Atlanta

The day’s tennis in Georgia’s capital was repeatedly interrupted by rain but when the showers abated Luxembourg’s Muller sealed his place in the next round with a 6-2 6-1 triumph in 66 minutes.

His reward is a second-round encounter with either American Jared Donaldson or India’s Somdev Devvarman.

Japan’s Go Soeda fought back from a set down to also book his place in the next round with a 5-7 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 victory over Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov and will next tackle French fourth seed Adrian Mannarino.

Chinese Taipei’s Lu Yen-hsun will meet second seed Vasek Pospisil in the next round after his 6-1 7-6 (14/12) victory against Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri.