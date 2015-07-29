Lopez rallies to Gstaad win

The 33-year-old Spaniard, runner-up here in 2006, lost the first set before mounting a comeback to record a 2-6 6-4 6-1 victory over the German qualifier to set up a last-eight clash with Santiago Giraldo.

Colombian eighth seed Giraldo eased through with a straight-forward 6-2 6-3 win against Turkey’s Marsel Ilhan in the opening match on Centre Court.

Defending champion and fourth seed Pablo Andujar of Spain saw off Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic with a 7-5 6-2 win in an hour and 46 minutes.

Andujar, who beat Juan Monaco in last year’s final, faces two-times winner Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil in the quarter-finals after the Brazilian also claimed a straight-sets win with a 6-3 6-2 result against Frenchman Stephane Robert.