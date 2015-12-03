Royals romp to victory against Warriors

The UAE Royals secured a comprehensive victory against the Japan Warriors in the International Premier Tennis League on Thursday.

The Royals won all five of their games against the Warriors, with an overall score of 30-15 ensuring they remained at the summit of the league table.

Daniel Nestor and Kristina Mladenovic combined to set the Royals off to the perfect start in the day's first rubber against Maria Sharapova and Leander Paes.

Nestor and Mladenovic needed just 17 minutes to kill off the one set, mixed-doubles encounter, winning 6-0.

The Warriors pair were the more accurate with their serves, succeeding with 89 percent of their first serves compared to the Warriors 69 percent.

However, the Royals hit seven winners during the match while the Warriors finished the rubber with just three.

Sharapova took to the court again for the women's singles clash, but went on to suffer a narrow 6-4 loss to Ana Ivanovic to take the overall scores 12-4 in the Royals favour.

The Warriors briefly clawed their way back into the contest in the men's legends singles rubber between Marat Safin and Goran Ivanisevic.

Safin raced to a 3-0 lead, but only managed to win one more game in the encounter as Ivanisevic battled back to win 6-4.

With the Royals leading 18-8 at the start of the fourth set, a men's doubles rubber with Nestor and Tomas Berdych facing Paes and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, the Warriors will have been desperate for a one-sided victory to narrow the deficit.

Paes and Herbert went 2-0 up, but the scores were level after two more games and the Royals went on to notch up another 6-4 win.

The Warriors had no hope of winning the match when the last set started, but any points gained would still have contributed to their league position.

Berdych stayed on court to take on Philipp Kohlschreiber in a men's singles rubber, and kept up his doubles momentum to win the tie 6-3. The victory kept the Royals at the top of the league.