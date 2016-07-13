The story behind Andy Murray’s tears

Tears at Wimbledon and Andy Murray are nothing new, but the Scot’s show of emotion following his win over Milos Raonic on Sunday was motivated by something very different.

Few will forget when Murray broke down in tears during an on-court interview following his defeat to Roger Federer in the 2012 Wimbledon final. The failure to live up to the expectations of a feverish British publish hit Murray hard; he appeared more disappointed for the fans than for himself.

A year later there were tears of joy as Murray claimed his first Wimbledon title. As he prepared to collect the title for a second time this year, the 29-year-old was seen sobbing in his chair, unable to hide his emotion.

Murray has now revealed that those tears were as a result of the immense joy he felt for an accomplishment that he believes will make his baby daughter proud. The world number two and his wife, Kim, welcomed their first child into the world in February, and it would appear that baby Sophia has already had a huge impact on her father.

“It’s special — having a daughter changes your perspective on things,” Murray told ESPN. “I want to make her proud as well so I’m playing for something a bit different now. It’s a nice distraction from tennis. Before, I took tennis so seriously. Now, at the end of the days I get time to go home and spend with her. Seeing her grow up and change all the time is really nice and hopefully she’ll be proud of this one day.”

According to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi, Murray’s admission almost made him break down in tears again.

Fatherhood certainly seems to agree with Murray who has made the French Open final and claimed the Wimbledon crown since his daughter’s birth. With the Scot growing from strength to strength, it’s likely there will be a lot more titles – and probably tears – to come in the future.