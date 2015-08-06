Stosur continues fine form

Australia’s Samantha Stosur surged into the third round of the Washington Open on Wednesday when she demolished Irina Falconi in straight sets.

Stosur was at her robust best in the first set of the match; breaking Falconi in the second and sixth games to record a 6-1 victory in just 19 minutes.

However, the tables were turned in the second set as Falconi broke early to sprint to a 5-2 lead. The three game deficit seemed to rouse some urgency in Stosur, and she strung together five consecutive wins to take the set and match 7-5.

"The first set was so quick and I told myself to keep concentrating at the start of the second set but unfortunately I didn't do that and played a bad service game to go down a break early on," Stosur told the WTA website.

"I don't think I was hitting as hard or as deep in the second set, but at 5-2 I started to put a bit more on the ball and when I got the break back I started to feel good in the rallies again."

The second seed has now racked up six consecutive wins after claiming her second title of the year in Bas Gastein, Austria last week and cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Krtistina Mladenovic in round one on Tuesday.

Up next for the world number 21 is Monica Niculescu, who defeated Lauren Davis 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in other results from round two, Irina Begu defeated Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, and could player either Naomi Broady or top seed Ekaterina Makarova in round three.

While Alize Cornet suffered a shock defeat to Louisa Chirico. The sixth seed was defeated 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(7-4) by Chirico, who is ranked 101 places below her by the WTA. Chirico could meet either American Sloane Stepehens or Svetlana Kuznetsova in round three.