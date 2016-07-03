No excuses from Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic has refused to blame outside factors for his shock loss to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon, instead praising the American for his performance.

The top seed was widely expected to claim his third grand slam title of the year on the grass courts of Wimbledon, but instead, will have some additional time off after stumbling to a 7-6 (8), 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7) defeat at the hands of Querrey.

The match was one disrupted by rain, with play called off on Friday with Querrey two sets up. When Djokovic took the third set when play resumed on Saturday, it was expected that he would complete a come-from-behind victory, but instead, he slumped to defeat.

“Congratulations to Sam, he played a terrific match,” Djokovic said of the big-serving Querrey.

“He served very well, as he usually does. That part of his game was brutal today. Well done, he overpowered me.”

There had been talk that Djokovic was not 100 percent fit, but the Serb deflected questions about his health.

“I don’t want to take anything out of victory from my opponent, I had my chances, served for the fourth set, led in the tie-break but wasn’t feeling the ball as I wished,” he said.

“It’s not a place and time to talk about it, the opponent was playing at a high level and deserved to win.”

Questioned as to whether the weight of expectation had proved too much for him, with many fans and pundits expecting the Serb to ease to another grand slam victory, Djokovic denied that he had felt the burden of pressure.

“I don’t think it (expectancy) played a big factor,” he said. “I knew it was going to be very close.

“It’s an amazing feeling to hold all four Grand Slams at the same time, but coming to Wimbledon I knew it wouldn’t be easy. I re-motivated myself but my best wasn’t good enough this year.”

