Willis celebrates Federer loss with beer

Following his loss to Roger Federer, Britain’s Marcus Willis shared a hoppy beverage with his coach in the locker room.

Everyone loves an underdog story and Willis had the stage set following his six win streak to reach the main draw of Wimbledon.

The last of those wins saw the world number 706 upset world number 54 Ricardas Berankis.

While he would lose in straight sets on Centre Court, he would receive a standing ovation nonetheless before sneaking into bowels of the stadium for a quiet brew with coach Matt Smith.

You know you’re popular when the beers are waiting for you when you get back to the locker room. #peopleschamp pic.twitter.com/XlrbSKAWcJ — Matt Smith (@smithy_red) June 29, 2016

Willis, who joked that it “wasn’t his standard Wednesday” in the post-match press conference, also thanked Federer with a classy tweet after the match.

@rogerfederer thanks for being such a gent. Most amazing day of my life. I will be back. #willyonfire pic.twitter.com/FL0NUJRxik — Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) June 30, 2016

Experience the full, extensive coverage of Wimbledon 2016 for two entire weeks on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch all the matches, highlights, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!