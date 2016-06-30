What to watch at Wimbledon on day four

>More action is expected on Thursday after Wednesday’s play on the outside courts was largely washed out.

Wimbledon offered refunds for many day three ticket holders after rain put an end to several hours of play, but the forecast is much more promising for day four.

First up on Centre Court, fifth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan will face Julien Benneteau of France in a match held up from Wednesday before Andy Murray meets Yen-Hsun Lu of Chinese Taipei, who famously knocked Murray out of the Beijing Olympics back in 2008.

Johanna Konta, fresh from notching her first win at Wimbledon in five attempts, will play Canadian and 2014 runner-up Eugenie Bouchard.

Roland Garros champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain will open proceedings on Court One with her second-round tie against Jana Cepelova of Slovakia.

Number eight seed Dominic Thiem will then face Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

Simona Halep plays Italy’s Francesca Schiavone before Australia’s number 19 seed Bernard Tomic meets Radu Albot of Moldova.

Third seed Agnieszka Radwanska, fresh off her win against Kateryna Kozlova on wednesday, faces Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

Switzerland’s 11th seed Timea Bacsinszky plays Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand on court three before big serving Canadian Milos Raonic meets Andreas Seppi of Italy in his second-round match.

Men’s seeds Marian Cilic, Richard Gasquet, David Goffin and John Isner are also in action, while Venus Williams, Sam Stosur, Roberta Vinci, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys continue their women’s singles campaigns.

Matches to watch

Murray v Lu

Number-two seed Murray will be wary of the threat posed by Lu following his first round defeat by the Chinese Taipei player at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Although, the two have met three times since then with Murray winning all three.

One of those was in also in the second round at Wimbledon in 2013 when Murray won the title, so the Brit will hoping that fate repeats itself.

Nevertheless, world number 76 Lu is capable of causing an upset should Murray not be on top of his game. Lu famously beat Andy Roddick en-route to the quarter-finals in 2010.

Konta v Bouchard

Johanna Konta and Eugenie Bouchard have enjoyed wildly contrasting fortunes in the last year or so which could result in an interesting matchup.

Konta was ranked 126 in the world last year before reaching the 4th round at the US Open and the semi-finals at Melbourne saw her shoot up the table to her current ranking of 19.

Her recent form means she is the first British woman to be seeded at Wimbledon since 1984.

Bouchard has travelled in the opposite direction. From the heights of her breakout year 2014 where she reached the final at Wimbledon and was ranked as high as number 5, a dramatic loss of form has seen her tumble to 48th.

Still, a recent return to form means this clash could be a lot closer than the rankings suggest.

Below are the Wimbledon matches that will be shown on our channels today:

FOX Sports:

Timea Bacsinszky vs Luksika Kumkhum

Andreas Seppi vs Milos Raonic

Julien Benneteau vs Kei Nishikori

Andy Murray vs Yen-Hsun Lu

Eugenie Bouchard vs Johanna Konta

FOX Sports 3:

Heather Watson vs Annika Beck

Sergiy Stakhovsky vs Marin Cilic

Grigor Dimitrov vS Gilles Simon

Garbine Muguruza vs Jana Cepelova

Dominic Thiem vs Jiri Vesely

(Play will begin at 6pm HKT)

Experience the full, extensive coverage of Wimbledon 2016 for two entire weeks on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch all the matches, highlights, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!