Kyrgios wants to make his mark

Nick Kyrgios believes the 2016 Wimbledon Championship will be his best opportunity to win a grand slam title to date.

The Australian number one first broke onto the scene on the ATP Tour in 2014, when he reached the last eight at the All England Club having beaten two-time winner Rafael Nadal in the earlier rounds.

The 21-year-old Kyrgios is never far from controversy, though, after getting involved with a spat with Swiss world number five Stan Wawrinka and the Australian tennis body in particular, which has arguably stunted his growth as a player somewhat.

Nevertheless, Kyrgios appears to have turned over a new leave in recent times in preparation for his third campaign at SW19, and this time around he is adamant to prove that he can hack it with the big boys on the Tour.

"Obviously Wimbledon for me is the greatest chance on stats and previous results that I can go deep at a grand slam and obviously push to almost win it," he said.

"So to be seeded in the top 16 and not hit one of those top-eight guys until the fourth round, that's massive, and it's obviously the first time in my career that I've been in that position as well. So it's exciting."

Catch former champions Richard Krajicek and Marion Bartoli, as well as host, Jason de la Pena, in FOX Sports’ coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, starting in just 2 days.