Ferrer highlights Malaysian Open field

David Ferrer headlines the star-studded field that will feature at this year's Malaysian Open Tennis Championship, which takes place at Bukit Jalil's Putra Indoor Stadium next month.

Apart from the world number seven Ferrer, other players that will participate in the September 26 to October 4 event include Wimbledon semi-finalist Richard Gasquet, Feliciano Lopez, Joao Sousa and Nick Kyrgios.

"It is the toughest field we have hosted in the tournament's seven years and it doesn't stop with the top eight players," tournament director Nick Freyer said in a statement released by organisers IMG.

"We have an almost world class-leading cut-off of number 57 in the rankings and that means that anyone of the 19 direct acceptances are capable of winning the tournament," he said.

"It is going to be a fantastic week at Putra Stadium…and impossible to predict who will be holding the trophy on the final day," added Nick who is also the IMG Senior Vice-President.

The tournament will feature 28 players, of which 19 will be entered directly into the main draw, four will come through a qualifying tournament, three will receive wild cards, while the remaining two entries will receive special exempts.

The 19 direct entries are:

David Ferrer, Feliciano Lopez, Pablo Carreno Busta, Fernando Verdasco (ESP); Richard Gasquet, Jeremy Chardy, Benoit Paire (FRA); Grigor Dimitrov (BUL); Viktor Troicki (SRB); Pablo Cuevas (URU); Nick Kyrgios and Sam Groth (AUS); Steve Johnson (USA); Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ); Vasek Pospisil (CAN); Radek Stepanek (CZE); Teymuraz Gabashvili (RUS); Joao Sousa (POR); Marcos Baghdatis (CYP).