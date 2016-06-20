Murray makes history

Andy Murray came back from a set and a break down to beat Milos Raonic 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday in the final of the Aegon Championships.

In winning the title in London for a fifth time, Murray becomes the only player to have achieved that feat, surpassing the likes of Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt and Boris Becker who have all been victorious four times.

The opener was an extremely close affair with a tie-breaker, which Raonic won, being required to decide it after neither player was broken in 12 games.

The match seemed to be all over in the second stanza when Raonic broke and lead 3-0. However, Murray dug deep and slowly came to grips with the Australian's massive serve.

After trailing 0-3, the Scott recovered to win the next six of seven games and in doing so leveled the match.

Given what had come before, the decider was relatively plain sailing for Murray as he broke twice en route to taking the set 6-3 and with it the match and title.

Ultimately, Murray's consistency and ability to tame Raonic's serve in the latter stages of the encounter were the difference between the players.

Speaking afterwards, the one-time Wimbledon champion could not hide his delight.

"It was great. Obviously coming out here to win for a fifth time, I was really motivated," he said on court after the win.

This triumph serves as ideal preparation for SW19 for Murray, where he will try and repeat his 2013 success in a weeks time.