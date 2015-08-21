McEnroe: I can beat Serena

Veteran John McEnroe believes he still has what it takes to defeat world number one Serena Williams in a tennis match.

The 56-year-old backs himself to emerge victorious should a match between the two legends take place.

Interestingly enough, in 1973, then world number one Billie Jean King defeated a 55-year-old Bobby Riggs, a six-time grand slam winner, in the famous Battle of the Sexes.

"Serena – she's got a lot to lose by losing to an old fart like myself," quipped McEnroe on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"And I've got a lot to lose, because if I lose to, God forbid, a woman, then I'm not allowed in any men's locker room for the next 15 years, or possibly the end of my life. So that's part of why it's intriguing."

The five-time US Open winner, who retired from singles tennis in 1992, added that business magnate Donald Trump had showed an interest in re-inventing the Battle of the Sexes years ago.

"Fifteen years ago Donald Trump, who seems to be in the news a little bit, he made an offer that I felt like was not enough," added McEnroe.

"I think he was humouring the two of us."

McEnroe humorously suggested that such a battle could generate as much interest as the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao title fight.

"So if they paid the kind of money that Mayweather and that other guy got," he said, before being interrupted. But he was quick to add: "I don't think I could take her in the ring."

Meanwhile, Williams is will head to the US Open in New York at the end of the month. The American powerhouse is coming off the back of three grand slam titles in a row and will be hunting down a rare calendar Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.