ATP hands down Kyrgios punishment

Nick Kyrgios has been slapped with another fine and suspension by the ATP for his recent comments to Stan Wawrinka – though both have been withheld.

Having already been fined the on-site maximum of $10,000 for his comments plus an additional $2,500 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct, the 20-year-old copped an additional $25,000 fine and a 28-day suspension – though both were withheld on the condition that he does not re-offend during the next six months.

The controversial Australian must not incur any fines for verbal or physical abuse at any ATP sanctioned tournament and must not accumulate fines totalling more than US$5,000 for any other offences at ATP sanctioned tournaments during this time.

Once he has met those conditions the penalties will be formally dismissed.

Gayle David Bradshaw, Executive Vice President, Rules & Competition, said: "This incident was egregious and reflected poorly on our sport.

"Nick has expressed regret, and the best result would be that he learns a lesson from this incident and that he understands he is responsible to the Tour and to fellow players for both his actions and his words.

"It is with these factors in mind I feel he should have the opportunity to ‘earn’ his way out of additional sanctions.”