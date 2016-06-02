Djokovic downs Berdych in Paris

Top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated seventh seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Thursday in Paris.

Djokovic needed two hours and six minutes to beat Berdych 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 and will face Dominic Thiem of Austria in the semi-finals.

The Serb cruised in the first set breaking serve twice in the seventh and ninth games to clinch the opener 6-3.

In the second game of the second set, Djokovic broke serve to lead 2-0 but Berdych broke back in the seventh game.

Things then went with serve until the 12th when Berdych dropped serve for the world number one to claim the set 7-5.

With the scores tied at 3-3 in the third set, after both players had dropped serve, there was a five-minute rain delay much to the annoyance of Berdych.

When they returned to court things went with serve until the eighth game when the Czech dropped his serve only for Djokovic to serve out the match, clinching it on his second match point to win the set and match 6-3.

Experience the full, extensive coverage of Roland Garros 2016 for two entire weeks on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch all the matches, highlights, interviews, bloopers and much more. Don’t miss it!