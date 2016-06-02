Stosur reaches semi-finals in Paris

Australian veteran Sam Stosur defeated Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in straight sets to reach her fourth Roland Garros semi-final in Paris on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Stosur needed one hour and 49 minutes to get past the 102nd-ranked Pironkova 6-4 7-6(6) to set up a clash next with Spanish fourth seed Garbine Muguruza next.

Pironkova came close to claiming the opening set when she broke serve in the third game then dropped hers but the next game broke to lead 3-2 holding her serve to lead 4-2.

Stosur then had three breaks points against her serve but survived to hold and make the score 3-4. Pironkova then had her serve broken twice to hand Stosur the set 6-4.

Both players dropped serve once each and the match went to a tiebreak. The Bulgarian played well from the start of the breaker and led 5-1 at one stage.

But Stosur fought back, saving a set point, to eventually win the tiebreak 8-6 and a place in the semi-finals.

