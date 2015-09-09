Serena heaps praise on Venus

Serena Williams heaped praise on her elder sister Venus following her win at the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

The most famous sisters in tennis clashed for the 27th time in their professional careers, with the younger Serena battling to a two sets to one win.

Following the last point, the sisters met at the net and embraced in one of the warmer hugs seen on the hard courts at Flushing Meadows.

"It was great to see her do so well tonight,” said Serena of Venus.

“She was at an unbelievable level today. Down to the match point, it was just not easy. It's probably the toughest match I've played in a really, really, really long time where I wasn't actually beating myself. I was out there facing an incredibly tough opponent.

"Seeing she has that level is so inspiring. Against any other player she for sure would have won."

With eleven wins against Serena, Venus is the most successful player against the 21-time grand slam winner. Serena confirmed this in the post-match press conference.

"I've played a lot of great players like Lindsay [Davenport] and Jennifer [Capriati] and Martina [Hingis] and Kim [Clijsters] and Justine [Henin],” added the 33-year-old.

"I have had a lot of losses against those players, as well. But they didn't know my game as well as Venus, and just didn't beat me as many times as Venus has."

While they are competitors on the tennis courts, Serena revealed that they are very close off the court.

"Obviously we are very, very tough competitors on the court, but once the match is over, we're sisters, we're roommates, we're all that," she said.