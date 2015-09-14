Djokovic: I am fulfilled

Novak Djokovic expands on the feeling of fulfillment he experienced following his US Open final win over Roger Federer on Sunday.

The Serb claimed his second US Open title following his tense three sets to one win over the Swiss maestro at Flushing Meadows.

Comparing his outstanding 2015 to his breakthrough year in 2011, Djokovic indicated that he feels more complete this year.

"I feel more fulfilled," the 28-year-old told the official ATP World Tour website.

"I feel more complete as a player today than I was in 2011 – physically stronger, mentally more experienced, and tougher, as well. I'm trying to use the experience from before into every match that I play, and especially the big ones like today.

"I think being in the situation before helped me to understand particular obstacles that are on the way and how I need to overcome them, which I did tonight."

Djokovic reached the final of each grand slam this year, but only lost to an inspired Stan Wawrinka in the final of the French Open. Added to his three slams, the world number one notched up no less than five Masters 1000 titles.

Despite the accolades, perhaps the biggest reason Djokovic feels complete is because of his personal life, as he married long-time sweethear Jalena Ristic and the couple celebrated the birth of their first son, Stefan.

Djokovic's victory is his tenth grand slam title, which sees him move to within one of Bjorn Borg. Federer, Pete Sampars and Rafael Nadal are the only three are above the Swede in terms of grand slam title in the Open Era.

"Well, we got to double digits now, and I'm so obviously flattered and honoured to be a part of that elite group of players, legends of our sports, to manage to win this many Grand Slam trophies in their lives and careers," added Djokovic.

"So to be just mentioned alongside them is truly something special. I'm 28, I have always valued the care for my body, and my mind and had this holistic approach to life.

"I always thought this is of utmost importance for my tennis. Hopefully this kind of approach will give me longevity and that I can have many more years to come, and many more opportunities to fight for these trophies."