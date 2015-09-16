Djokovic’s lighter side

If you went on the basis of the crowd support Novak Djokovic received at the US Open, you would think the world number one is thoroughly unlikable – but that's certainly not the case.

The 2015 US Open winner has been doing the rounds on the American chat show circuit as is customary for the champion to do, and he paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Serb shared a few jokes with Colbert before a great little battle between the "new Captain America" and the world's best tennis player.

It's certainly taking a while, but Djokovic may just win the American public over some day soon.