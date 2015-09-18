Team GB confident Evans can upset Tomic again

The Great Britain Davis Cup team is confident that late call-up Dan Evans can record another against-the-odds victory over Australia’s Bernard Tomic in the World Group semi-finals on Friday.

Evans, the world number 300, will face-off against the world number 23 at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old may be the underdog in the encounter, but holds a victory over Tomic at the 2013 US Open and believes he can cause another upset.

"My game matches up pretty well to him and that is what I have to do on Friday, play that way," he told Sky Sports.

"Everyone remembers when you have played someone before, I do when I've lost to someone. That's always in someone's head, which is good."

Evans was initially called to Glasgow as a standby player but was forced to step up after teammate Kyle Edmund injured his ankle on Tuesday.

Leon Smith, Great Britain’s captain, is just as confident that Evans can upset the three-time ATP World Tour event winner.

"It wasn't an easy decision but, having thought about it a lot, the fact that Dan has played an awful lot of tennis this summer and won a lot of matches, albeit mostly at Futures level, winning really helps. He comes in with a lot of confidence,” Smith said.

"He looks sharp, he is obviously very much match-fit. He has a very good game indoors. He obviously has a very good record against one of the players in particular here.

"I think he can offer something different on the court with his game style and he gives us options both in game style and tactics and also during the match he can mix things up.”

The tie against Tomic will be Smith’s first appearance at the Davis Cup in two years, and Great Britain will play in the World Group semi-finals for the first time in 34 years.