Lucic-Baroni keeps title defence alive

Defending champion Mirjana Lucic-Baroni was forced to come from a set down to book her spot in the Coupe Banque Nationale semi-finals.

Lucic-Baroni had her back up against the wall in her quarter-final clash with Samantha Crawford, falling 2-0 down after surrendering the first set 6-4.

However, the second seed recovered to win six of the next eight games on her way to taking the second set 6-4, before powering through the decider to secure a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Next up for the Croatian is a clash with fifth seed Annika Beck of Germany who made light work of fourth seed Lucie Hradecka in a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

The second semi-final in Quebec will be contested by Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko and Briton Naomi Broady, both of whom will be playing in their first Tour-level semi-final.

Ostapenko defeated Paula Kania 6-0, 6-1 in the last eight, while Broady, who only gained entry into the event as a lucky loser, edged Anna Tatishvili 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.