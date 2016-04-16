Federer retrospect after loss

Roger Federer recapped on a positive week despite losing to Jo-Wilfred Tsonga in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Swiss maestro was two points off winning the match in the third set but ultimately lost to Tsonga, who impressed to come from a set behind to win.

Federer was upbeat after the loss, saying he was happy how his body reacted to his return to tennis after his knee surgery.

"Number one, it's good to play a tournament after having had surgery," the world number three told atpworldtour.com.

"Number two, it was good to play one match. It was good to have a match with a rest, then to play again. Now it was good to play back-to-back, yesterday and today. Then it was good to play two hours today.

"The pre-tournament stuff I was able to do, I trained really hard. My fitness coach was here. We practised well on the tennis court, as well. It's been a really good past couple of weeks now for me, so I'm very happy.

"I hope my knee and my body are going to be okay the next couple of days. If I'm good, I might go practise tomorrow as well just to get the body into a rhythm of playing four days straight at a very intense level. If I feel like I need a break, the team tells me to rest, I'll do that tomorrow."

In terms of reflecting on the match itself, the 17-time grand slam champion, was rather frank, then turned philosophical.

"I thought I was going to win the match maybe after the first set," said the 34-year-old.

"I thought I was going to win the match maybe at the beginning of the third. But that doesn't matter really. It was a good match. It was nice to play an intense match. I'm happy how the body reacted. So many good things this week. It's all positive for me."