Federer unconcerned about knee

In his first tournament in two months, Roger Federer appears to be back up to speed following knee surgery.

The Swiss Maestro was forced to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus after the Australian Open, then suffered illness in Miami.

Finally back on tour in time for the clay court swing, Federer is yet to drop a set at the Monte Carlo Masters.

“As long as I can go into a match feeling alright, then during the match I’m not thinking about it,” quipped the 34-year-old on atpworldtour.com about his knee.

“I’m getting closer to the peak in the sense of maximum movement against the best players on a tough surface.

“I’ll be resting for the next couple of weeks anyway, so even if I get a setback for a couple of days, I can take as much time as I need. I feel like I’m in a great place right now.”

Federer eased past Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the event.

“As the match progressed, I felt better and better”” added the 17-time grand slam  winner.

“Once I made the break, I was able to relax a little more. I’m happy with what I did. He’s a good player.”

The former world number one now faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The Frenchman has won two out of their last four meetings, one of which was on clay in the quarter-finals of the 2013 French Open.

