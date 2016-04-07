Isner battles past Kudla in Houston

Top seed John Isner booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship following a gruelling 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) win over Denis Kudla on Wednesday.

Isner, who recently split with coach Justin Gimelstob, has failed to have an impact in 2016 and his struggles are highlighted by the fact that this will be his first quarter-final appearance since he reached the last eight at the ASB Classic in January.

However, the American’s path to the quarter-finals was not an easy one as a tie-break was required to separate the players in each set.

Isner prevailed in both tie-breaks to advance to the quarter-finals, where he will face South Korea’s Hyeon Chung, who came from behind to beat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Fifth seed Sam Querrey is also through to the last eight after he cruised past Benjamin Becker 6-3, 6-3, but second seed Benoit Paire fell on Thursday as he was defeated 3-6, 5-7 by Juan Monaco.