Kyrgios: Feeling good in Miami

Nick Kyrgios is happy to have reached his first Masters 1000 semi-final after defeating Milos Raonic in straights sets in Miami last night.

The Australian won 6-4, 7-6 (4) to clinch a semi-final clash against Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

In a tight affair, Kyrgios looked very solid also saving all five break points he faced on his serve and afterwards was very satisfied with his performance.

“I knew I had to come out and serve well. Didn’t really serve my greatest today at all. Last couple matches I’ve struggled on serve,” said Kyrgios.

“Yeah, really learned how to return this year and I’m returning really good and I’m moving well. I am giving myself more opportunities. I thought I competed very well today. Yeah, felt okay, I guess.

“You know, for me, it’s just another tennis match. I’m going to go out there tomorrow and try and enjoy myself and try and get the win. Yeah, it was great to start with a break.

“I feel as if I’m returning a lot better. That’s the major thing this year. I am giving myself so many more chances and getting myself into so many more opportunities to take over matches.”

Kyrgios added that he respected his next opponent, Nishikori, and was looking forward to their semi-final meeting.

“Yeah, obviously Kei is one of the greatest players in the world at the moment. He has an unbelievable return of serve, moves unbelievably fast, hits big from the baseline, and doesn’t have many weaknesses.

“When I played him in Shanghai I didn’t really do too much wrong. I played a great match the whole time and he just played a really well in the big moments. I definitely had chances.

“I know what my game plan is going to be. It’s going to be a tough match, but I’m looking forward to it. He’s a great guy.”