Svitolina grabs maiden title in Malaysia

Elina Svitloina won her first WTA title when she defeated Eugenie Bouchard in the final of the BMW Malaysian Open on Sunday.

The second seed came back from a set down to defeat the Canadian 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 in a match lasting nearly three hours on the hard courts of Kuala Lumpur.

The pair swapped breaks of serve in the opening set, setting up a tiebreaker. While Svitolina ran out to a 3-1 lead, Bouchard rallied to take the set.

The sixth seed was then on the verge of taking her second WTA title at 4-2, but squandered her lead as the Ukrainian won the final four games in row.

Bouchard had the chance to make amends in the third set when she was serving for the match 5-4 up.

But again Svitilona showed tremendous mental toughness to battle back to break Bouchard twice and seal a watershed victory.

Here is the memorable moment…