Jankovic wins Hong Kong crown

Serbia's Jelena Jankovic came from a set down to beat Angelique Kerber of Germany and win the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Jankovic needed two hours and 28 minutes to beat the second seed Kerber 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.

The German dominated the first set and was helped with unforced errors especially on her opponent's backhand side and was leading 5-2 at one stage to go on and win the set 6-3.

During the second set, both players made lots of unforced errors and after a break of serve Kerber served for the match when 6-5 up but Jankovic broke back to force a tie-breaker.

The Serb went on to win the breaker 7-4 and force a final set.

The final set was dominated by Jankovic who cruised to a 6-1 win and a second title in China in 2015.