Rousey, Vonn, Wozniacki bare all

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki stripped down and posed in a body-paint bathing suit for Sports Illustrated’s upcoming swimsuit issue.

While the end product is certainly awe-inspiringly detailed, it does serve of some practical questions… Like how does one go to the loo in full body paint?

“You can actually [sit on a toilet] because [the paint] dries really fast,” Rousey told Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday.

“They do lots of layers. But you know, you have to like, dab and not wipe. You don’t want to undo – I don’t want to take off a tiger whisker.”

Rousey was particularly impressed with the attention to detail the artist showed, but as one can imagine, the former Olympic judoka felt somewhat exposed in the nude.

“The only time I think I was really self-conscious was, like, you know, they gotta paint all of you,” she continued in her interview with DeGeneres.

“And there was one point where they’re like, ‘Okay, bend over.’ ”

“There’s no not awkward way to do this – It was really weird. It was kind of odd – a lot.

“But [the artist and I] were really like best friends by the time we got out of there. It’s a real good icebreaker.”

Such was the popularity of the shoot, Sports Illustrated got Rousey in a second set of body-paint shots after the original location and shoot was leaded by paparazzi last month.

Vonn and Wozniacki also traded their bikinis for a paint during the shot in the Grenadine islands.

The 31-year-old Vonn appeared in the 2010 Swimsuit Issue and once again made headlines when she was included in the 2016 edition.

Wozniacki, meanwhile, models a red body-paint ‘suit’ which took artist Joanne Gair about 15 hours to complete.

“I had a blast this was so much fun,” the Danish former world number one said.

“I love my body paint. This has been such an unbelievable experience.

This behind-the-scenes video released over the weekend shows just what Rousey and her fellow ‘models’ had to go through to get the paint applied properly: