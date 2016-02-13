Suspended umpire worked at US Open

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has confirmed that the umpire who was suspended as part of a betting investigation worked at the US Open last year.

The umpire, Croatia’s Denis Pitner, was issued with a one-year ban in August last year after he had revealed information about a player’ fitness and accessing a betting account.

However, he was approved as an official for the US Open on July 13 and received his credentials before the USTA was informed of any ban.

The Guardian, meanwhile, revealed that Pinter was at the US Open despite being banned, after which the USTA released a statement to the press.

“After learning within the last 24 hours that an official on the ‘Do Not Credential’ list may have worked at the 2015 US Open as a linesman, the USTA immediately investigated the claim,” the statement released on Friday read.

“The USTA was shocked to find that this was in fact the case.”

In January this year, Buzzfeed in cooperation with the BBC revealed evidence of widespread suspected match-fixing in tennis.

Earlier on Friday, tennis governing bodies announced that the independent panel which is reviewing the claims will take at least a year to investigate all the allegations.

Pitner also served as an official at the ATP Qatar Open at Doha in January.

Meanwhile, the USTA said it will work closely with the review panel to prevent a recurrence of the Pitner situation.

“We take this matter extremely seriously and make the investigation of what caused the error its highest priority,” the USTA added.