Siegemund reaches last eight in Luxembourg

Germany's Laura Siegemund reached the quarter-finals of the Luxembourg Open with a straight sets upset victory over Kirsten Flipkens.

Siegemund only entered the main draw of the tournament by virtue of being the lucky loser in qualifying, but reached the second round when top seed Timea Bacsinszky withdrew due to injury and advanced to the last eight with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 victory over Flipkens on Thursday.

She moves on to face Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland, who defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Elsewhere, seventh-seeded Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic was a 6-2 7-5 winner over Johanna Larsson, while Jelena Jankovic prevailed 6-4 6-2 over Anna Tatishvili.

There was a big upset in the final match of the evening as second seed Ana Ivanovic went down 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck in a two-hour-and-25-minute encounter.

There was precious little separating the two players throughout the contest and it eventually came down to a crucial break of serve in the 12th and final game of the third set, with Van Uytvanck pouncing to set up two match points and sealing the deal on the first try.