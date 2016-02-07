Troicki books date with Bautista in Sofia final

Viktor Troicki is through to the final of the inaugural Garanti Koza Sofia Open following his win over Martin Klizan on Saturday.

The second seed came back from a set down to defeat the Slovakian 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on the hard courts of Sofia in Bulgaria.

Klizan started well, running out to a 5-2 lead on his way to grabbing the first set.

The second set was nail-biter as both players struggled to hold serve. After Troicki broke to go 4-3 up, he won the final two games to force a decider.

One final break in the final set would be enough for the Serbian to clinch the match.

Troicki now faces top seed Roberto Bautista in the final. The Spaniard beat sixth seed Gilles Miller 7-6(5), 6-4 earlier in the day.