Murray: I can catch Djokovic

World number two Andy Murray admits that Novak Djokovic has been on another level this year but believes things can change quickly in 2016.

The Scot feels that Djokovic's dominance can be challenged at the top of the rankings if he is able to beat the Serbian in semi-finals and finals in major events in 2016.

In an interview, Murray says that one of the big reasons for the world number one's success is his ability to win matches against top opposition even when not playing his best tennis.

"I think this year, he (Djokovic) has obviously played extremely well. He's found ways to win matches when he hasn't been playing his best and I think that's what all of the best players do and he's done it consistently well this year."

In head-to-head meetings, Djokovic has dominated Murray, leading 20-9, having only lost once to the Scot in their last 10 matches. He also won their one grand slam final clash at the Australian Open this year.

Murray does feel that he can get a lot closer in the rankings if he can win more grand slam semi-finals and finals as that is where the big ranking points come from.

"Although I'm a long way behind Novak in the rankings right now, that can change a lot if a few matches go your way, the Grand Slam semi-finals and finals which are worth the big, big points.

"To make No.1 in the world I'll need to win a couple of them. Hopefully, I can do that next year."

Djokovic currently has close to double than the points held by Murray.

The Serbian sits at the top of the standings with 16,785 ATP ranking points, in second place, is Murray with 8,750 points narrowly ahead of Roger Federer on 8,430 points.

The world number one's dominance has been thanks to an astonishing year winning nine titles (Australian Open, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Rome, Wimbledon, US Open, Beijing and Shanghai).

He has only lost in four finals, in Dubai to Federer, at Roland Garros to Stan Wawrinka, in Montreal to Murray and in Cincinnati again to Federer.

The only time this year that Djokovic did not reach a final was in Doha where he lost in the quarter-finals against big-serving Ivo Karlovic.