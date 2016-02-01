Djokovic grateful for ‘amazing’ support

Novak Djokovic revealed his surprise at the overwhelming support he received during his sixth Australian Open win on Sunday.

The 11-time grand slam winner went out onto the balcony of the Rod Laver Arena to acknowledge the crowd who had gathered outside.

What greeted him was a sight he would never forget.

“It was amazing,” the Serb said of the support in Melbourne.

“I honestly did not expect that. I did not know what was waiting. Many of these fans didn’t have a ticket and chance to watch the match on the stadium, so they stayed on the main square.

“They waited for me. I’m very grateful for their support. It’s quite incredible. I don’t take it for granted.

“I’ve had that fortune to win this trophy now for six times, but I never experienced such a support after the match. From my point of view from above, I saw a lot of Serbian flags.

“Many of them live here. Some of them came from our country. It’s great that they came out in big numbers and showed their support on such a big occasion, such a big match for me.”