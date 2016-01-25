Betting site stops bets for Australian Open match

A prominent betting website stopped taking bets on a mixed-doubles match at the Australian Open after suspicious activity.

Lara Arrubarrena and David Marrero were set to face Andrea Hlavakova and Lukasz Kubot in the opening round of the Melbourne event.

However, in the lead-up to the match, which was an obscure contest at best, large amounts of money began pouring in for the fixture.

Marco Blume, the head of sportsbook at Pinnacle Sports, revealed that the activity was flagged and the company suspended betting on it 13 hours before the match began. Blume then contacted the Victorian authorities.

"We saw a small number of people placing a large amount of money," the New York Times quotes him as saying.

"In context, these matches are rather small. That means that any aggressive betting behavior is very easy to detect on our side.”

Typically, according to Blume, the opening round of mixed double generates very little betting interest. In fact, on Betfair, doubles matches scheduled around a similar time to the match in question fetched less than US$2000 combined, but this one had generated over US$25 000.

Blume also indicated that most of the money that came in was for a Hlavakova/Kubot win.

Adding to the speculation that match-fixing was involved was the result of the match, which Hlavakova/Kubot won comfortably 6-0, 6-3, with the opening set lasting just 20 minutes.

Since, Arrubarrena has cited a knee injury for the drop in performance while Marrero – the 2013 ATP World Tour Finals double champion – had some interesting quotes about his female opponent on court.

"Normally, when I play, I play full power, in doubles or singles," said the Spaniard.

"But when I see the lady in front of me, I feel my hand wants to play, but my head says, 'Be careful.' This is not a good combination."