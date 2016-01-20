Djokovic dodges talented teen

Novak Djokovic faced Quentin Halys in his second round match at Melbourne Park and whilst the Serb’s future in the tournament was never threatened, the teenager gave a fantastic account of himself.

The world number one roared to a two set advantage after a ferociously fast start, illustrating the kind of tennis that scooped three majors in 2015 including that of the Australian Open.

However, the French teenager seemed reluctant to let his tournament end without giving the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena a glimpse of what might come from him in the future.

Halys hit a series of impressive returns to break Djokovic at the start of set three.

Djokovic was forced to retaliate and leveled matters shortly after.

Halys played well above his ranking to stay with his esteemed opponent throughout the third set, cracking ground-strokes and surprising Djokovic at the net.

A tie-break was required, and the 19-year-old produced what was arguably the shot of the match with a passing shot around the net post.

However, it was not enough. Terminating any prospects of a fairy-tale, Djokovic sent down a thunderous succession of points to claim the match 6-1, 6-2, 7-6.

Catch all the action of the Australian Open until January 31st LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FOX Sports and FOX Sports 2. FOX Sports subscribers can watch ALL matches LIVE on FOX Sports Play or on www.FoxSportsAsia.com