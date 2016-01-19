Nadal: I was competitive

Rafael Nadal believed he was competitive enough during his thrilling loss to Fernando Verdasco in the opening round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The former world number one fought back from a set down to take a 2-1 lead, only to lose a five set marathon 7-6, 4-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, sending him crashing out of the first round of the Melbourne event for the first time.

“In terms of being competitive, I was competitive,” Nadal told the post-match press conference.

“In terms of creating damage to the opponent with my forehand, I didn’t. So I was hitting forehands, and he was able to keep hitting winners.

“Cannot happen when I am hitting my forehand. The opponent, if he wants to hit a winner is because he take too much risk. In my opinion was not the case of today. I was hitting winners. I was hitting forehands. He was able to keep going for big shots in a not very bad position.”

After winning the second and third sets comfortably, Nadal was just two points away from securing a win in the fourth set.

The Spaniard lost his opening service game but broke back and consolidated to take a 6-5 lead. The duo were then locked at 30-all, after which Verdasco forced a tiebreaker – which he controlled nicely – sending the match into a deciding set. Nadal admits that this was a missed opportunity.

“I should take advantage there, but I didn’t,” lamented the 14-time grand slam winner.

“Then you lose the first. You play against a player that has a good potential and he’s able to hit the ball so hard and take risk, then you are under pressure the rest of the match.

“I could win the match, but I lost because he felt great. In my opinion, he played better than what he was doing the last couple of months, especially in the last two sets. He played so aggressive, and the serve was huge for him today.”

Indeed Verdasco’s serve was a factor, as he crunched 20 aces past Nadal during the marathon encounter. While he made 91 unforced erros, Verdasco managed a colossal 90 winners.

Fifth set stats indicated that Nadal could have been more aggressive, as he failed to land any aces and came to the net just once, unsuccessfully. In contrast, Verdasco all of Verdasco’s three trips to the net were successful and he fired seven aces.

When asked if he was not aggressive enough, Nadal indicated that he did his best.

“I tried…I was playing a little bit more aggressive after the first set,” said the 29-year-old.

“I won the next two. Then in the fourth the real thing is he had the break in the first game of the fourth. He played amazing that game.

“He was playing amazing in the last set. If you decide everything in one set, the opponent is ready to hit all the balls at hundred percent, then you are in trouble.”

The 2009 winner gave credit where is was due though, heaping praise on his fellow countryman for his near-flawless fifth set.

“He had a lot of success hitting all the balls full power in the fifth…I have to congratulate him,” continued Nadal.

“But I am not happy about the way that I played the first. In the fourth I was not very bad, but he played better than me, too. I had my chances in the fourth, too, with that love-30 that he played well. That’s it.

“He played better than me. He played more aggressive than me. He took more risks than me, and he won.”