Coronavirus: Roger Federer to donate one million Swiss francs to vulnerable families

Tennis great Roger Federer said his generous pledge to support vulnerable families in Switzerland is “just a start”.
Roger Federer has pledged to donate one million Swiss francs to help the most vulnerable families in his homeland during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 20-time grand slam champion said the donation he and his wife Mirka made is “just a start” and urged others to help those most in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
Switzerland has 10,456 confirmed cases of the virus, with 145 people having died.
In a typically classy post, Federer wrote on Instagram post: “These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind.
“Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.
“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 25, 2020