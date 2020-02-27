Maria Sharapova’s 5 best career achievements

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova brought her illustrious career to an end, via an emotional statement on Wednesday. The 32-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most famous women’s tennis players of this generation alongside America’s Serena Williams.

In her 15-year-long professional career, Sharapova went on to win as many 36 Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and four International Tennis Federation (ITF) titles, including five Grand Slam triumphs.

French Open remained the Russians tennis star’s most favourite Grand Slam as she won it twice—in 2012 and 2014—whereas she won the other three Grand Slams one time each—Australian Open (2008), Wimbledon (2004) and US Open (2006).

To celebrate Sharapova’s glorious career which spanned over more than a decade, we are bringing you five of her best achievements which makes her one of the modern greats of the game.

#5 Maiden Grand Slam triumph:

On July 3, 2004, Sharapova had the first big moment of her career as she clinched the Wimbledon women’s singles title. The Russian star, who was seeded 13 back then, defeated the world number one America’s Serena Williams in straight sets with the score of 6–1 and 6–4. During her journey to the finals, Sharapova also defeated America’s Lindsay Davenport and Japan’s Ai Sugiyama in the semifinals and quarterfinals stage.

#4 WTA Tour Championship victory:

Just a few months later in November 2004, Sharapova had another high moment in her career as she registered a WTA Tour Championships triumph by beating the same opponent whom she defeated in the Wimbledon final—Serena Williams. The victory was even a more special one considering the fact that the Russian star lost the first set but made a grand comeback and eventually won the tie with the score of 4-6, 6-2 and 6-4. It was Sharapova’s only WTA Tour Championships triumph in her career as she finished runners up in the 2007 and 2012 editions.

#3 Completing Career Grand Slam

In June 2012, Sharapova joined an elite list of women’s tennis players as she completed her Career Grand Slam tally by winning the French Open after beating Italy’s Sara Errani in the final with the score of 6-3 and 6-2. The victory was an even more special one considering the fact that the Russian suffered a demoralizing defeat in the Australian Open final just a few months back. Till date, there are only nine women tennis player other than Sharapova who has completed the Career Grand Slam triumph.

#2 Astonishing year—2006

The year 2006 was a special one for Sharapova and looking through the numbers, it will not be an understatement to claim that those 12 months were arguably the best period of her career. The Russian tennis star went on to lose just five out of 52 matches played in the span of 12 months where she also won the only US Open of her career.

#1 First Russian women to number one spot

In August 2005, Sharapova registered another milestone as she became the world number one in women’s tennis. While doing so, Sharapova became the first Russian women to achieve this feat. During her career, the 32-year-old became the world number one five times on different occasions and in total stayed at the very top for 21 weeks.