Roger Federer expresses opinion about possibility of winning another Grand Slam before retirement

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has revealed that he believes he is good enough to still win a Grand Slam title before his retirement. The 38-year-old has not won a major title since the Australian Open triumph in 2018 and since then has faltered in the semifinals and final at least three times in a mega-event.

In the recent edition of the first Grand Slam of the year, the former world number one was defeated by the eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals with the score of 7-6, 6-4 and 6-3.

Federer, who is the most successful player in the history of men’s tennis with 20 Grand Slam titles, expressed his opinion while talking to Weekend Argus as quoted by IOL that he is good enough to lift another major title in his career before eventually announcing his retirement.

“I definitely believe that I can win another grand slam,” said Federer. “Otherwise, I would not sign up to compete week in week out.

Federer had a relatively good Australian Open 2020 considering the fact that he stayed alive in the competition despite being looking certain to face defeat in the third-round tie against Australia’s John Millman and in quarterfinals clash against America’s Tennys Sandgren.

Despite being the most successful player in the history of men’s tennis, the Swiss star’s dominance at the very top is now under threat as his closest rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic has also won 19 and 17 Grand Slams respectively.