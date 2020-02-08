Roger Federer reveals what Rafael Nadal did after seeing him lift title at French Open 2009

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has revealed that world number two Rafael Nadal has ‘cried’ in happiness after seeing him lift the men’s singles title at the French Open 2009. Both players have 39 Grand Slam titles amongst them and are termed as the greatest in the history of men’s tennis.

While Nadal is also called the ‘King of Clay’ after managing to win the French Open 12 times in his career, Federer had a relatively hard time while playing at the Roland Garros where he has only lifted the title once—back in 2009.

Talking about the friendship with the Spaniard, Federer revealed that the 19-time Grand Slam winner ‘cried’ in happiness after seeing the Swiss tennis star lift the men’s singles title at the French Open 2009.

“Rafa and I are both friends and rivals,” said Federer as quoted by Tennis World USA. “He is a great person with great values and family. He told me today that he cried for me when I won my French Open in 2009, being so happy for me. I know he has spent the entire career with me on the other side of the net while I experienced a couple of years without him, which was nice with Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi still around. Rafa has promoted the sport in the best possible way; I’m sure many of you are here to cheer for him and he deserves that and much more, being a great person and a player.”