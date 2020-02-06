Former world no.1 gives damning verdict regarding Andy Murray’s future

Former world number one John Newcombe has given a damning verdict regarding the future of Britain’s tennis star Andy Murray. The 32-year-old had to withdraw from the recently concluded Australian Open 2020 after suffering a serious hip injury.

The setback was the latest one in the career of Murray who has been struggling with several injuries throughout and came very close to retiring from the game in 2019.

Newcombe—who has one three Grand Slam titles in his career—while talking to Herald and Times Sport as cited by Tennis Head, expressed his opinion regarding the former world number one by saying: “I don’t see how Andy Murray can ever get back to being the player he was given his age and the chronic nature of his hip injury. At his age it takes longer to recover so I don’t believe he can win more Grand Slam tournaments.”

He added: “[He also] can’t compete consistently with the likes of Djokovic, Nadal, and even Federer who is in the twilight of his career. I predicted about 10 years ago that Andy would retire having won two or three majors and he’s done exactly that. But he suffered a bad injury and at 32 he’s not going to get any better.”