Rafael Nadal opens up about prospect of participation at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

World number two Rafael Nadal has refused to commit to participating in this year’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 33-year-old is an Olympic Gold Medalist as he won the ultimate prize in the 2008 edition which was organised in China.

However, while talking to Marca as cited by Tennis Head, the 19-time Grand Slam winner has suggested that he will take his time to decide whether it is going to be a right decision to participate in the mega-event considering the ‘demanding’ season ahead.

“I’ll have to wait and see,” said Nadal. “There is a lot of season ahead, and it is a demanding season for me because between 2019 and 2020 I had very little break. Therefore, I have to measure the efforts very well, measure the calendar and the decisions I make. That, obviously, apart from the decisions helping me to the extent that I have more or less success, the calendar ends with the results.”

He added: “In the end, when you win more, you can play less; and when you win less, you have to play more. It is a basic principle of our sport. Let’s see what the calendar holds for us. The Olympic Games are always a date that is marked. It is the most important sporting event in the world; which I hope to be a part of.”