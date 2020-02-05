Former world number reveals how many Grand Slams he expects Novak Djokovic to win in his career

Former world number one Mats Wilander has backed the current world number one Novak Djokovic to win 25 Grand Slam titles in his career. The Serbian tennis star claimed the men’s singles title at the Australian Open 2020 by beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller with the score 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in Melbourne on Sunday.

The victory was Djokovic’s 17th Grand Slam of his career and he is now just three behind Swiss star Roger Federer who is the most successful player in the history of men’s tennis in the Open Era with 20 Grand Slam titles.

Wilander—who has won seven Grand Slams in his illustrious career—was quoted by L’Equipe as cited by Tennis World USA where he backed the Serbian tennis star to claim as many as 25 major titles before ending his career.

“Novak Djokovic never panics,” said Wilander. “Even when he is tired or frustrated. I would be surprised if he doesn’t win at least two more Grand Slam titles this year. I even think he can win 25 Grand Slams before the end of his career.”

Sunday’s win in Melbourne was Djokovic’s eight title at the Australian Open and he is now two ahead in the list of all-time leading players in the competition’s history.