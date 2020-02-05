Serena Williams’ coach reveals things she can do to achieve success after Australian Open 2020 debacle

Former world number one Serena Williams’ coach has revealed what is need to be done to return to winning ways after suffering an early exit from the Australian Open 2020. The 38-year-old was knocked out from the first Grand Slam of the year in the third-round by China’s Wang Qiang with the score of 6-4, 6-7 and 7-5.

While talking to the BBC Sport as cited by Yahoo Sport, Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou has revealed that a change in approach is needed if the 23-time Grand Slam winner wants to return to winning ways in the near future.

“We have to accept the fact that it is not working,” said Mouratoglou. “Maybe come back with a different angle, a different strategy and different goals so she can make it. She does feel positive, she feels negative too because it is a failure when she doesn’t win a grand slam. We didn’t expect at all to be losing so early, or to be losing at all.”

He added: “We have to face reality, but she is positive that she can make it otherwise she probably wouldn’t be on a tennis court anymore. She’s not that far away, but we have to change a few things. Her level is good enough, but we have to understand what is going on. There is a big difference between reaching a final and winning one.”