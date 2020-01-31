Novak Djokovic reveals which young player is ‘one of the best’ alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

World number two Novak Djokovic has expressed his opinion that Austria’s Dominic Thiem is ‘one of the best’ player in the world alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Serbia’s tennis star cemented his place in the final at the Australian Open 2020 after beating Federer in straight sets in Melbourne on Thursday.

While talking to the media after the match as cited by Express, the 16-time Grand Slam winner heaped praise on Thiem and labelled him ‘one of the best’ players currently playing in men’s tennis.

Thiem with a cute koala – as Australian Open stars pose with snakes, wallabies and more

“Well, I’ve seen him [Thiem] play very well on hard court in different conditions,” said Djokovic. “It’s a different match up when you play Rafa than when you play Roger, who stays closer to the line and takes away the time from Dominic. But it was a tremendous match [against Nadal]. I thought they both fought really well. Congrats to him. He played a terrific match against Rafa last night. I watched that. Definitely one of the best players in the world. Deserves to be where he is.”

He added: “It seems like he’s improved his game a lot on hard courts, because his game is more suitable to the slower surfaces. The clay of course being his favorite surface. But winning Indian Wells I think last year, beating Roger in the finals, that probably gave him a lot of confidence that he can win big tournaments on other surfaces, as well.”

Novak Djokovic’s maiden Australian Open triumph – Australian Open Moments

Thiem will now face Germany’s Alexander Zverev in a battle to cement a spot in the final at the first Grand Slam of the year.