Spanish tennis legend Conchita Martínez is all set to receive the highest honour in the sport, as it was announced on Monday that she will soon be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. An ex-Wimbledon champion and also a former Australian Open and French Open finalist, Martinez will join Croatian star Goran Ivanisevic in the ‘Class of 2020’ to be elected into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Check out the official announcement right below:

Grand Slam Champions ☑️

Olympic Medalists ☑️

Fed & Davis Cup Champs ☑️

Hall of Famers ✅ Congratulations to International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2020! Goran Ivanisevic 🇭🇷

Conchita Martinez 🇪🇸

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XBpURArcP6 — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) January 27, 2020

Later on the same day, Martinez herself responded to her latest achievement.

“Becoming a Hall of Famer is such a great honour,” she said, before adding:

“To be remembered as part of tennis history and among the greatest in our sport, so many of whom I have always admired, is really special and I’m grateful for this recognition.”

“There are many amazing names out there,” she continued. “To be there with them, it will be amazing. I will feel complete and great for my accomplishments in my career.”

🎉 🥰 ¡Es increíble!, estoy inmensamente feliz por este reconocimiento y muy agradecida. Es todo un privilegio formar parte de la historia del tenis mundial. https://t.co/mqCsP9Ox0H — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) January 27, 2020

Martinez, who reached World No.2 in the WTA singles rankings in 1995, won the Wimbledon women’s singles championship in 1994, defeating nine-time champion Martina Navratilova in a historic final.

Overall, she has won 33 WTA singles titles during her career, including four consecutive singles titles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome from 1993 to 1996.

With inputs from WTATennis.com.