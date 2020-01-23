WATCH: Federer’s ‘shot of the tournament’ contender against Krajinovic at Australian Open 2020

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has produced a shot to remember for the fans during his second-round fixture against Serbia’s Filip Krajinović during the Australian Open 2020. The former world number one cemented his spot in the third-round of the first Grand Slam of the year with a straight-set win against the 27-year-old with the score of 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

During the fifth game of the second set, Federer produced an incredible forehand and earned a precious point for which he received applause from the full-house at the Rod Laver Arena.

The world number 41 thought that he was very close to winning a point when he hit a dagger of a volley low into the 38-year-old’s forehand side.

However, Federer showed that he still has the fitness and pace by smashing an incredible winner from a very difficult angle that left his opponent and fans in complete disbelief.

Former world number one and seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe, who was commentating during the match, suggested the young Serbian should call it a day whereas Todd Woodbridge ended up calling the shot ‘out of this world’.

Federer will now face Australia’s John Millman in the third-round of the mega event on Friday.